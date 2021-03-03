JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is offering a once-a-month “let’s talk” conference call at 11 a.m. March 10.
One can call from a home phone or cell phone. Contact the senior center at 920-674-7728 or email Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com so the center knows how many will be on the call.
Community garden plots are available through the Park and Recreation Department in Jefferson. The garden plots are 10 by 10 feet and cost $15 for the growing season. They have one bordered plot and one raised plot – that is accessible by standing. A water supply will be available on site. Contact the Park and Recreation Department at 920-674-7728.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. This will be an easy conference call program. The book for March is “Lab Gil” by Hope Jahren. To be a part of the conference call, one needs a telephone or cell phone to dial the conference call number to be put through. Sign up ahead so the center knows who will be waiting to be on the call.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
The tours for both motor coach and air tours through Mayflower Tours and Happy Times Tours have been extended. Motorcoach tours include: “Lake Michigan Cherry Coast/Door County” July 25-29; “Amazing Apostle Islands” Sept. 7-10; “On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman” Oct. 3-8; and “Dubuque Stocking Stuffer” Dec. 11-12.
Air tours include ”America’s Canyon Country” Sept. 16-24; “Thanksgiving 2021 in New York City” Nov. 22-26; and the “Alaskan Iditarod” February of 2022.
