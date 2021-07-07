Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 12.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, July 12 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate chip cookies,, honeydew melon and sliced bread.
Tuesday, July 13 — Chili casserole, broccoli cuts, watermelon slice butterscotch pudding, and cornbread.
Wednesday, July 14 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, red velvet cake, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.
Thursday, July 15 — Liver and onions baked potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.
Friday, July 16 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, pear slices and sliced bread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.