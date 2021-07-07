Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 12.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 12 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate chip cookies,, honeydew melon and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 13 — Chili casserole, broccoli cuts, watermelon slice butterscotch pudding, and cornbread.

Wednesday, July 14 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, red velvet cake, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 15 — Liver and onions baked potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Friday, July 16 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet, pear slices and sliced bread.

