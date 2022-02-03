Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 7.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 7 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, coconut cream pie, applesauce, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, peach slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, applesauce cake, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — Baked spaghetti, winter blend vegetables, cream sicle torte, fruited gelatin, and French bread.

Friday, Feb. 11 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice and sliced bread.

