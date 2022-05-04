Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 9.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, May 9 — Pork stseak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, peach slices, butterfinger torte and sliced bread.

Tuesday, May 10 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll and French bread.

Wednesday, May 11 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, pear slices, molasses cookie and sliced bread.

Thursday, May 12 — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, petite banana, raspberry sherbet cup and dinner roll.

Friday, May 13 — Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, health slaw, honeydew melon, blonde brownie and sliced bread.

