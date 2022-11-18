To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21— 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Clinic; 9 a.m., Foot Clinic, must make appt 920-262-8099; 10 a.m., Jefferson County Benefit Specialist, must make appt 920-674-8734; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Load comments