Senior center activities
Scott Peterson
Nov 18, 2022

To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21— 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Clinic; 9 a.m., Foot Clinic, must make appt 920-262-8099; 10 a.m., Jefferson County Benefit Specialist, must make appt 920-674-8734; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Tuesday, Nov. 22— 9 a.m., Claire's Mending; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafters; 10 a.m., Begin Euchre; 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., The View Bingo; 1 p.m., Wizard.

Wednesday, Nov. 23— 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., Watercolor; 1 p.m., Woodcarvers.

Thursday, Nov. 24 — Closed for Thanksgiving. No meal served.

Friday, Nov. 25 — Closed for Thanksgiving. No meal served.

Saturday, Nov. 26— Closed

Sunday, Nov. 27— 1 p.m., Public Euchre
