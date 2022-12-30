Scott Free

Scott Peterson

In the Road Runner cartoons, there is a regular gag in which Wile E. Coyote is chasing his prey and runs off the edge of a cliff high above the canyon below, almost abruptly ending his pursuit. I say almost abruptly, because that is the point. There is always this pause, accompanied by his comedic knowing glance at the audience.

At this time, we all anticipate the same thing, but that point of no return, that flash of fate when we all are aware the imminent demise of Mr. Coyote, everything is suspended, as if we just hit the pause button. There he is, hanging there, after running full speed, with nothing under him. And we all know where gravity is taking him next: Down, very fast.

