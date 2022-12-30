In the Road Runner cartoons, there is a regular gag in which Wile E. Coyote is chasing his prey and runs off the edge of a cliff high above the canyon below, almost abruptly ending his pursuit. I say almost abruptly, because that is the point. There is always this pause, accompanied by his comedic knowing glance at the audience.
At this time, we all anticipate the same thing, but that point of no return, that flash of fate when we all are aware the imminent demise of Mr. Coyote, everything is suspended, as if we just hit the pause button. There he is, hanging there, after running full speed, with nothing under him. And we all know where gravity is taking him next: Down, very fast.
Were this not a cartoon, it might not be as funny, but we all know he will somehow survive this plummet down hundreds of feet to the ground below in a cloud of desert dust. And the next frame he will have dusted himself off and be right back at it.
And that is why I call this the Wile E. Coyote Season. Since approximately Thanksgiving (or was that Halloween?), we have all been running at 100 mph trying to get everything done in time.
It’s not just the shopping, the decorating and the wrapping that provide the G force heading into Christmas. It’s not even the baking, the Christmas card preparation or the purchasing of the tree and other supplies. It’s even the stuff that is supposed to be relaxing and fun, the parties, the feasting and the opening of presents seems to feel like we have to go fast forward in order to have enough time left to get it all done and not miss out on any of these other preparations.
We rush through the festivities to get to the checkered flag and then we find ourselves looking back and promising that next year, yes, next year will be different. But by then Christmas amnesia will have overcome us all and we will be right back here in this same boat a year from now, looking back at the holiday and saying to ourselves, “But wait, huh? How did I miss Christmas again this year?”
We’ve convinced ourselves that there is joyousness in busy-nesses.
And that’s why we need the Wile E. Coyote Season. We need to hit that pause button before we fall into the depths of 2023 at the bottom of the winter canyon.
All the presents are opened. All the shopping is done (except, of course, for indulging yourself by buying the one thing you wanted but nobody got you for Christmas), and any baking or decorating you have not done by now is too late. That means all you have time for is to just hang out with Mr. Coyote and live in the moment. Christmas past is dangerously close and we might as well concede that we’ve already lapped the rest of the field in this race and it’s all over.
So we have this moment, this handful of days when we were not obligated to do anything but coast.
I know some of your itching to get on with it. You know who you are: The ones whose tree is already at the curb by Jan. 1, the ones who are already on Amazon buying gifts for Christmas 2023, the ones who are nagging your spouse about taking down the decorations. You’re the ones who can’t wait for the crash on the canyon floor, so you can dust yourself off and get on with the next calamity.
But I am here to urge you to find your inner Canis latrans and promise yourself nothing. Pour yourself a nice glass of the best bourbon in the house and enjoy a bowl game, reacquaint yourself with the original “Bishop’s Wife” movie or “Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol” cartoon special. Find a Mitch Miller LP and sing along with Mitch for a carol or two, even if you are all by yourself.
Enjoy it!
Or you can just put on some Christmas music, gaze into your beautifully decorated Christmas tree or do anything else meaningful as you coax your reluctant self into being thankful for all the blessings that you have.
Just remind yourself that you are only going to get a limited amount of Christmases in your lifetime. For me, I am on No. 65, but I have a lot of friends who never made it even this far. You never know when the star on the top of your Christmas tree will descend just like Mr. Coyote into the bed of fir needles on the carpet below.
So be grateful for that glimmering sparkle at the apex of your balsam (or Frasier or Canaan or white pine or your faux) Tannenbaum, even if it goes fainter by the moment, because chasing the Road Runner is exhausting. We have to hit that pause, even for a moment, to savor the blessings that we have, and wish ourselves and our loved ones a happy new year, and take our time about it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.