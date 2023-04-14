Resurrection of Jesus reveals four truths

Rev. Brett Bauer

Christ has indeed been raised from the dead.” (1 Corinthians 15:20)

We had the privilege of gathering again to worship the risen Christ on the festival of his resurrection. What Christians commemorated and celebrated on that day (and throughout the year) fills them with great joy. Easter is so joyful because it is the bedrock of the Christian faith. Everything we Christians believe rests on the fact that Jesus rose from the dead. Because of his resurrection we have a real, living faith. Let’s review what the resurrection of Christ means.

