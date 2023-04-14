Resurrection of Jesus reveals four truths

Christ has indeed been raised from the dead.” (1 Corinthians 15:20)
We had the privilege of gathering again to worship the risen Christ on the festival of his resurrection. What Christians commemorated and celebrated on that day (and throughout the year) fills them with great joy. Easter is so joyful because it is the bedrock of the Christian faith. Everything we Christians believe rests on the fact that Jesus rose from the dead. Because of his resurrection we have a real, living faith. Let’s review what the resurrection of Christ means.
Truth #1: Jesus is truly God. He “was declared with power to be the Son of God by his resurrection from the dead” (Romans 1:4). He is far greater than any other human being who has ever lived. He is far greater than any other religious leader who has ever spoken. The empty tomb proves his true identity: God, who became a man to save us.
Truth #2: His words are true. Jesus had predicted many times that he would die. Any of us could say as much. But then Christ predicted many times that we would become alive again, and even specified the time frame. In the words of the angel at the empty tomb to the women: “Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, be crucified and on the third day be raised again’” (Luke 24:6-7). Since he fulfilled his prediction to rise from the dead, everything he says is the absolute truth. We believe every sentence, word and syllable from the mouth of Christ.
Truth #3: Our sins are truly forgiven. Jesus made the blood payment on the cross to remove our debt of sin before God. Then on the third day he “was raised to life for our justification” (Romans 4:25). Because God had declared us “not guilty” of sin when Christ died on the cross, he raised Jesus from the dead. The resurrection assures us that our sins are truly and fully forgiven.
Truth #4: We will live eternally. Christ made many promises to give eternal life to all who trust in him. “He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die” (John 11:25-26). Who among us would dare to make such a promise? Jesus, who defeated death by rising from the dead, has made this promise. His life guarantees eternal life for us. After death we will live with Christ, and on the last day he will raise our bodies, transforming them to be like his glorious body (Philippians 3:21).
May you find joy in the truths established by Christ’s resurrection! May the risen Jesus fill you with his peace. Jesus lives!
