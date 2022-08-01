Recipe for homemade fried chicken made easy Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Aug 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spicy deep fried breaded chicken with ranch makes an excellent summer meal. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is a recipe for fried chicken that’s crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside.Start to finish is five hours, with one hour of active work.Ingredients• 1 whole chicken• 2 quarts 2% milk• Juice of half a lemon• 2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided• 2 teaspoons dried basil, divided• 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger, divided• 2 teaspoons paprika, divided• 2 teaspoons black pepper, divided• 2 teaspoons white pepper, divided• 2 teaspoons salt, divided• 2 teaspoons garlic salt, divided• 2 teaspoons celery salt, divided• 2 teaspoons dried thyme, divided• 2 cups all-purpose flour• 1 ½ quarts vegetable oilDirections1. Cut the chicken into 8 pieces (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks and 2 wings).2. In a large bowl, combine the milk and lemon juice to make buttermilk. Let sit for about 10 minutes.3. Add a teaspoon of each herb and spice to the buttermilk mixture and stir to combine. Put the chicken into the milk to marinate and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours.4. After marinating, put the flour into a bowl and add one teaspoon of each herb and spice. Mix well to combine.5. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk marinade and coat it completely in the flour mixture. Let rest for a few minutes.6. Heat the oil in a large, deep pot until it reaches 400 °F.7. Carefully put two pieces of chicken in the oil, and fry until they reach an interior temperature of 165 °F. Repeat until the entire chicken in cooked.8. Drain on a piece of paper towel and serve with your choice of sauce. Serves 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beverly Ann (Scherer) Weinheimer Dennis Schmidt resigns as county board member Terry W. Schultz ‘Being prepared’ Hustisford ag teacher honored Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-28
