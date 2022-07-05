JEFFERSON — Kelly Foster, speech/language pathologist at Fort HealthCare will be at the Jefferson Senior Center on Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m., to talk about speech and swallowing issues for those with Parkinson’s Disease. This program is about The Voice Project.
The write your own story group will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. This month’s topic is “Fair Memories. From the first time you went to the last.” There will be coffee, juice, a bakery treat and time to share stories.
The next bicycle riding group will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. No ride if raining.
Stop by the Fort Healthcare tent at the Jefferson County Fair on Senior Day, Thursday, July 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. to greet Jefferson Senior Center staff.
Summer Sandal & Frock Party
The summer sandal and frock party will be begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18. A potluck meal will be held at 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and sign up ahead of time so center staff know how many to plan for. There will be group games and social time.
The bean, bags and breakfast game program is held on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. The game is played inside at the senior center. Sign up by 4 p.m. on Tuesdays so the center can plan accordingly for the food. One does not have to eat to attend.
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining out or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
The picnic lunch bunch will meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Participants can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
The senior center group will be attending the “Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $74. Lunch choice is pretzel chicken, barbecued ribs or shrimp. Transportation is on one’s own. Call to sign up.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
