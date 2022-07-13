International singer and storyteller Bruce A. Henry will perform the hits of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Ray Charles and Nat King Cole at Music at the Museum set for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Music at the Museum is held at the Octagon House, 919 Charles St., Watertown.
The Watertown Historical Society will host international vocalist and storyteller Bruce A. Henry at the Music at the Museum on Monday.
Henry, who has opened for or performed with artists such as Chris Botti, Doc Severinsen, Roberta Flack, Ramsey Lewis and Bobby McFerrin will cover the hits of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Nat King Cole and Al Jarreau. He will be accompanied by jazz pianist Theodis Rodgers.
The concert will take place on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Jeff Allen, a member of the Historical Society’s Board of Directors, is long-time friends with Henry. “I have known Bruce Henry since we were roommates in college back in the early 1970’s, and since then, his talent has taken him all over the world,” he said. “His voice is his instrument, but I have always admired his ability to connect with people as an educator and storyteller. Watertown is fortunate to have such a talent performing on the picturesque Octagon House grounds.”
Music at the Museum is a special summer concert series established in 2021 by the Watertown Historical Society to connect the Octagon House to the Watertown community in a new and unique way. Music at the Museum 2022 is presented by the Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation with support from Donald and Jean Kwapil. Major supporters also include Bill and Karla Mullen, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Marie Dobbratz, and a gift in honor of Lila Bocher. Many other donations were also given to make this concert series possible.
There is no cost to attend Music at the Museum, but free will donations are welcome. Attendees must provide their own seating — lawn chairs or blankets — and are invited to bring their own picnic, including adult beverages, to enjoy while listening to the music. Towne Cinema popcorn, water and soda will be for sale at the event.
Attendees may arrive starting at 5 p.m., but no earlier, to set out blankets and chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place the following evening, Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Following Bruce A. Henry, Music at the Museum will welcome Flight – A Tribute to The Eagles on Monday, Aug. 22. All proceeds donated to this event benefit the operations of the Watertown Historical Society and Octagon House Museum.
