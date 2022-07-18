JEFFERSON — The following have made application for marriage licenses with the Jefferson County clerk.
Adam Charles Altreuter to Emily Elizabeth Hoessel, both of Fort Atkinson.
Shawn Anthony Baldissero to Jessi Lee McIntosh, both of Chicago.
Joshua Carl Boettcher of Fort Atkinson to Kaitly Deanna Wolline of Brodhead.
Seth Andrwe Brown to Julie Anna Miller, both of Watertown.
Kyle Joseph Burg to Samantha Rose Hoff, both of Watertown.
Ryan Jeffrey Chase to Marissa Lynn Albrecht, both of Jefferson.
Peter Jay Cieslinski to Jamie Carolyn Potochich, both of Watertown.
Zachary Allen Commons to Samantha Jordan Huggins, both of Lake Mills.
Eric Kenneth Dorn of Lake Mills to Sophia Jean Birner of Neenah.
Tyler Norman Engel of Madison to Megan Lyn Himmerich of Watertown.
Jordan Robert Fath to Samantha Lisbeth Kay Johnston, both of Lake Mills.
Michael Frederic Fleischman to Danielle Rose Haines, both of Sullivan.
Carter Shaw Francis of Lake Mills to Emily Violet Weymouth of Johnson Creek.
Austin Lee Gallagher to Audrea Ann Mae Tweedie, both of Johnson Creek.
Jason Richard Geneman to Alyssa May Zache, both of Fort Atkinson.
Richard Karl Grabert to Karen Lyn Fraley, both of Fort Atkinson.
Daniel James Granke toJennifer marie Mata, both of Johnson Creek.
Zachary Robert Gregorius to Tabitha Grace Vannie Wenhoven, both of Watertown.
Thomas Clifford Hamilton to Megan Marie Winghart, both of Whitewater.
Eric Heath Hartman to Cassidy Rae Schultz, both of Sullivan.
Jeremiah Christopher Johnson to Tanya Joy Perez, both of Fort Atkinson.
Parker Andrew Lewes to Sarah Nell Johnsrud, both of Waterloo.
Nathan Thomas Little to Kate Frances Keyser, both of Lake Mills.
Brian Louis Malchow-Weber to Megan Ann Patterson, both of Jefferson.
Ryan Greg Melcher to Courtney Lynn Groth, both of Watertown.
Joseph Robert Delbert Meyers of Jefferson to Emily Lorraine Wright of Sullivan.
Ethan Lukas Morgan to Breeana Carol Marie Haney, both of Jefferson.
Marvin La Vern Munyon of Watertown to Christine Ione Dinger of Sun Prairie.
Karl Gorman Parrow to Tammy Lynn Schneiderwent both of Concord.
Stephen William Peplin to Emily Ann Peplin both of Jefferson.
Patrick Ryan Percifield to Matthew James Lipp, both of Lake Mills.
Kari Lynn Peterson to Heather Renee Kuffer both of Fort Atkinson.
Nathan Antonio Schaper of Ixonia to Dawn Marie Morris of Hartland.
Daniel Raymond Schmidt Jr. of Ixonia to Camryn Samantha Biebert of Inver Grove Heights.
Dennis James Schomber to Kenna Jean Renz both of Greenbrier.
Pedro Vizcarra Damas to Lucia Robles both of Ixonia.
Mark Todd Wollin to Courtney Marie Johnson both of Fort Atkinson.
Einstein law Xiong of Kenosha to Evalise Pang Ge Yang of Fort Atkinson.
Adam Tyler Zuehlke to Ava Renee Schrauth both of Johnson Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.