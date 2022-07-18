Local residents attend annual LWMS convention

Among those attending the annual Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society Convention were, from left, back row, Helen Brasher, Connie Brunk and JoAnn Lillo; front row, Jim Lillo, Annette Scharf, Rachael Schroeder and Ruth Schield.
A group of residents from Watertown joined about 500 other people to attend the 59th annual Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society Convention in Rochester, New York June 22-26. Members from nearly 800 Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, known as WELS and Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations met at this annual event for mission support, spiritual renewal, inspiration and fellowship.
During the convention, attendees learned about the expanding outreach by the One Latin America mission team using the Academio Cristo app and about the continuing growth of the mission field in East Asia. In addition, home missionaries shared their experiences with outreach in New York and Pennsylvania. There were two special virtual presentations with our missionaries from Texas and Germany.
Workshops included “How to Revitalize Your Reporting,” “Being All Things to All People for the Sake of the Gospel,” “Crash Course in Church Planting,” “Connecting Campuses to Christ” and “Finding the Lost Children of Abraham.”
Convention highlights included the presentation of more than $160,000 to WELS mission projects and an opportunity to hear about the latest developments from WELS Home and World Mission administrators.
This year’s convention theme was “Set Free in Christ.” The attendees were able to meet and talk with missionaries, view and purchase missions crafts and attend a banquet followed by entertainment provided by Hope Sacred Steel Orchestra from Toronto, Canada.
