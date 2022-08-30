The Dan Zoellick Memorial event raised over $5,600 for Tomorrow’s Hope. Pictured, from left, are: Shenelle Jardine (daughter of Dan Zoellick), Jon Radke (son of Dan Zoellick), Morgan Stendel (secretary of Tomorrow’s Hope), Campbell Krause (volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope), Todd Wiedenhoeft (executive director of Tomorrow’s Hope), Payton Schmidt (volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope) and Tammy Garlock (treasurer of Tomorrow’s Hope).
Tomorrow’s Hope in Jefferson recently received a donation from the proceeds of the annual Dan Zoellick Memorial event held on Aug.13.
Shenelle, Dan’s daughter, and her family and friends coordinated this memorial event as their second annual event to continue Dan’s legacy of making impacts on people’s lives. It was clear, at the event that Dan touched so many lives in a positive way.
The total amount donated from Dan Zoellick Memorial event was $5,646.
“We started this event as a way for friends and family to get together, to remember him and keep his name alive” Shenelle stated. “When this idea first came up, I never could have imaged it being so successful. I am truly touched by the outreach, generosity, and support it has received.”
At the event, there were subtle nods to Dan, who died in a tragic motorcycle accident, and things he loved. Each year a new logo is created for merchandise that can be purchased, but with a common theme – tractors.
“We wanted to incorporate him and things he enjoyed, so we plan to use a different image of each of his tractors for the t-shirts and koozies each year,” she added.
The event features something for everyone. From raffles and music, to bounce houses and fireworks, there was no detail missed, family members said.
“Our hope is to continue this event for years to come. To get together to not only remember him, but to pay it forward and help those in need.”
Tomorrow’s Hope will utilize 100% of these generously donated funds in Dan’s memory. Keeping the funds local while supporting individuals with life limiting illnesses
“Tomorrow’s Hope is so very grateful to have been selected as their charity to support this year. We know all the work and pressure involved to put together a meaningful event. They put together a truly special day to remember Dan, we were in awe with everything, and everybody had a great time.” Todd Wiedenhoeft, executive director of Tomorrow’s Hope, stated.
The Mission of Tomorrow’s Hope is to foster health-related research, education and support activities that have a direct impact on individuals in our local health care service area touched by Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other life-limiting illnesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.