For a good cause
The Dan Zoellick Memorial event raised over $5,600 for Tomorrow’s Hope. Pictured, from left, are: Shenelle Jardine (daughter of Dan Zoellick), Jon Radke (son of Dan Zoellick), Morgan Stendel (secretary of Tomorrow’s Hope), Campbell Krause (volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope), Todd Wiedenhoeft (executive director of Tomorrow’s Hope), Payton Schmidt (volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope) and Tammy Garlock (treasurer of Tomorrow’s Hope).

 Contributed

Tomorrow’s Hope in Jefferson recently received a donation from the proceeds of the annual Dan Zoellick Memorial event held on Aug.13.

Shenelle, Dan’s daughter, and her family and friends coordinated this memorial event as their second annual event to continue Dan’s legacy of making impacts on people’s lives. It was clear, at the event that Dan touched so many lives in a positive way.

