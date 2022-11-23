Yes! Watertown hosts ninth annual Christmas pub crawl Nov 23, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yes! Watertown is hosting its annual Christmas pub crawl on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 6 p.m. Admission cost is $25 and includes a yes! holiday winter hat (limit first 150), free drink token (good at first two stops), live music and free PJ's subs at the end.Dress for the season and you could get an early Christmas gift (1st, 2nd, 3rd prizes). Optional costume contest judging at the last stop for our most festive crawlers.“Our holiday Christmas crawl has always been a memorable gathering and we’re excited to make our ninth annual event a special one," said yes! member Andy Grinwald. Grinwald encourages participants to wear ugly Christmas sweaters or other festive gear. Proceeds will be shared with Gifts for Kids, ensuring more families can have a joyous holiday, said yes! Watertown's press release. Katey Higgins, yes! Watertown member, encourages participants to secure their spot soon by purchasing tickets online at yeswatertown.org/events or through any yes! Watertown member. Participants can follow yes! Watertown on Facebook for more details on the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Flight For Life responding to serious injury crash in Watertown Watertown hires Mason Becker as economic development director Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph's killing HGR Industrial Surplus set to open showroom in Watertown for individuals, businesses seeking used machineryHGR opens industrial surplus showroom Lake Mills airboat helps Johnson Creek fire clear smoke from Bobcat plant Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-17
