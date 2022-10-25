Choir
The Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Choir

On Sunday at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m., the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Choir will be singing at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the corner of fifth and Cadey in Watertown for a Reformation Service.

All are welcome to come. The service is being edified by the future Pastors of the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod.

