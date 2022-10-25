Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Choir will be performing Sunday Oct 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Choir Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m., the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Choir will be singing at St. John’s Lutheran Church at the corner of fifth and Cadey in Watertown for a Reformation Service.All are welcome to come. The service is being edified by the future Pastors of the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lebanon strip club owner sentenced for prostitution, tax fraud Watertown area kids join Broadway and TV star Laura Bell Bundy in concert tonight Watertown Community Health gets $5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos Dodge County backs CLR Fire and Rescue proposal to use ARPA for new facility Beaver Dam child killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle on private property Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-20
