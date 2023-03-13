Newly inducted members of the German National Honor Society (back row) from left to right: Ze Zietlow, Kenny Pettitt, Isabela Kresnak, Sofia Wehking, Sara-Ly Rodriguez, Isabelle Harper, Jack Zoellick, and Bradley Vick. The organization’s officers (front row) from left to right: Olivia Beerbohm, treasurer; Ava-Lynn Clyde, vice chancellor; Lilly Walrath, publicity manager; Ava Ashenfelter, chancellor, Angela Tietz, secretary.
Spanish Honor Society inductees include third row, left to right: Carsten Hurtgen, Graeson Mihalko, Noah Gilbertsen, Gavin Stivarius, Dylan Morgan. Second row, left to right: Giselle Guadalupe Sandoval, Samantha Hernandez, Iyari Silva, Natalia Acosta, Leslie Herrera, Mariana Cabrera, Rylee Bilgrein, Lily Garbelman, Dena Ruetten, Sophie Sullivan, Ava Roberts, Rae Heir, Estrella Vaquera, and Lucie Hickey. The officers and club advisor (seated) from left to right: Abby Walsh, President; Molly Betschler, Secretary; Emmaleigh Rein, Treasurer/Co-secretary; Olivia Ruetten, Vice President and Jana Zimmerman, Advisor.
Newly inducted members of the German National Honor Society (back row) from left to right: Ze Zietlow, Kenny Pettitt, Isabela Kresnak, Sofia Wehking, Sara-Ly Rodriguez, Isabelle Harper, Jack Zoellick, and Bradley Vick. The organization’s officers (front row) from left to right: Olivia Beerbohm, treasurer; Ava-Lynn Clyde, vice chancellor; Lilly Walrath, publicity manager; Ava Ashenfelter, chancellor, Angela Tietz, secretary.
Spanish Honor Society inductees include third row, left to right: Carsten Hurtgen, Graeson Mihalko, Noah Gilbertsen, Gavin Stivarius, Dylan Morgan. Second row, left to right: Giselle Guadalupe Sandoval, Samantha Hernandez, Iyari Silva, Natalia Acosta, Leslie Herrera, Mariana Cabrera, Rylee Bilgrein, Lily Garbelman, Dena Ruetten, Sophie Sullivan, Ava Roberts, Rae Heir, Estrella Vaquera, and Lucie Hickey. The officers and club advisor (seated) from left to right: Abby Walsh, President; Molly Betschler, Secretary; Emmaleigh Rein, Treasurer/Co-secretary; Olivia Ruetten, Vice President and Jana Zimmerman, Advisor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.