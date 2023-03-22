Pictured shows grades kindergarten through second. Top row, left to right: Eugene Gallert, Sawyer Winkelman, and Aliyah Fox. Middle row, left to right: Danika Van Dyck, Evalyn Yaun, and Elanor Reich. Bottom row, left to right: Camden McFarland, Quentin Thompson, and Taylor Cornell.
Pictured shows grades three to fifth. Top row, left to right: Emerson Krueger and Lila Berry. Middle row, left to right: Sky Boyd, Owen Schwager, and Elijah Selvie. Bottom row, left to right: Kyle Joslyn, Silas Ruhnke, and Jake Ruetten.
Webster Elementary School held Cool, Awesome and Terrific Students (CATS) lunch on Friday.
Each month Brad Clark, Webster principal, eats lunch with a group of Cool, Awesome and Terrific Students. These students are picked by teachers in grades 5K-5 for making great gains in an academic area or working super hard.
