Pictured are students kindergarten through second. Top row, left to right: Hazel Mechelke, Eliana Salinas and Hadley Ewing. Next row, left to right: Lucy Uselman, Markus Marzette and Grayson Krueger. Bottom row, left to right: Ellie Drinwater, Olivia Shearier and Presley Garland.
Pictured are students grades 3-5. Top row, left to right: Gage Ahorner and Jayda Sprolls. Next row left to right: Gavin Klimeck, Hunter Braaksma and Kade Kortendick. Bottom row, left to right: Shaquille Robbins, Lillian Pettitt and Polo Mercier Villanueva.
Pictured are students kindergarten through second. Top row, left to right: Hazel Mechelke, Eliana Salinas and Hadley Ewing. Next row, left to right: Lucy Uselman, Markus Marzette and Grayson Krueger. Bottom row, left to right: Ellie Drinwater, Olivia Shearier and Presley Garland.
Pictured are students grades 3-5. Top row, left to right: Gage Ahorner and Jayda Sprolls. Next row left to right: Gavin Klimeck, Hunter Braaksma and Kade Kortendick. Bottom row, left to right: Shaquille Robbins, Lillian Pettitt and Polo Mercier Villanueva.
Webster Elementary School held Cool, Awesome and Terrific Students (CATS) lunch on Friday. Each month Brad Clark, Webster principal, eats lunch with a group of Cool, Awesome and Terrific Students. These students are picked by teachers in grades 5K-5 for making great gains in an academic area or working super hard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.