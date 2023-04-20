Whiskey and Wine Walk
Ann Kocian and Dawn Ridgewell, both of Oconomowoc, took place in Watertown’s Whiskey and Wine Walk in 2021. 

 Ed Zagorski

Join the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watertown Main Street Program as they present the Downtown Watertown Whiskey & Wine Walk on Saturday, April 29.

This event, now in its third year, will run from 1-4:30 p.m. and feature wine and whiskey samples at 17 different locations. Attendees will enjoy one 1-ounce sample of fine wine at nine unique retail locations and one ½ ounce sample of whiskey at eight downtown bars and pubs.

