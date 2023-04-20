Join the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watertown Main Street Program as they present the Downtown Watertown Whiskey & Wine Walk on Saturday, April 29.
This event, now in its third year, will run from 1-4:30 p.m. and feature wine and whiskey samples at 17 different locations. Attendees will enjoy one 1-ounce sample of fine wine at nine unique retail locations and one ½ ounce sample of whiskey at eight downtown bars and pubs.
Tickets for the event are $32 and can be purchased online at watertownchamber.com. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to eat lunch downtown or to stay after the event for dinner at a variety of unique local restaurants. Food will also be for sale at select bars during the event, according to a media release.
Wristband pick-up will take place at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the event day. Attendees must appear in person to receive their wristbands.
Event tasting locations serving whiskey and their drink sample include Amado Jr’s, MB Rolland Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; D&J Sports Bar, Elvis Midnight Snack; Firecracker Pub, Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey; Local Waters, Ole Smokey Salty Watermelon and lemonade; Lyons Irish Pub, Celtic Honey Irish Liqueur; The Drafty Cellar, Dubliner Honeycomb Irish Whiskey; The Elias Inn, Jack Daniel’s Bonded Whiskey; and Uptown Bar, Elijah Craig Small Batch Heaven Hill Distillery.
Event tasting locations serving wine and their drink sample include Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Door Peninsula Wine; Bradow Jewelers, Magnifico Red Garnacha; Central Block Kitchen and Designs, Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet; Chandler House Bakery, Chocolate Curvee; Draeger’s Floral, Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonnay; Literatus & Co., Oliver Melon Mint Moscato; Pine Hill Farm, BREA Chardonnay; Studio Nine Salon, Lautenbach’s Cherry Riesling; and The Chic Boutique, TiTento Pinot Grigio.
In addition, the White Oak Builders showroom and Metallic Salt Studio will be open during the event as complimentary snack stops. For more information, please call the chamber at 920-261-6320 or the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.