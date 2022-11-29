WATERTOWN – In traditional literature, all of a character's adventures lie behind her once she reaches middle age.
Typically, once a character reaches the age of 50, all of the plotlines of romance, exploration and career have been tied securely off. It's time to step aside and gracefully assume a big role in the stories of her children and grandchildren.
That's what Irene, the main character in “Walking Backwards,” predicts for her future when her husband dies and leaves her a widow in her 50s.
Instead, Irene finds herself embarking on a new adventure out West, riding horses, working on a ranch and developing friendships completely independent of her late husband and children.
Similarly, Fran Milburn, the author of “Walking Backwards,” has had the opportunity to try out different roles in her retirement years.
After decades of teaching at Riverside Middle School, Milburn became a school board member, the leader of an all-ages writing group at the Watertown Public Library, the author of serialized fiction published in newspapers across the United States and beyond, children's author – and now, a novelist.
Milburn's new book, her first aimed at adults, rings true in its depiction of Midwestern and Western life. Fast paced, with believable and complex characters and dialogue, it follows Irene from extreme old age back into prior eras of her life.
The whole story is framed by the elderly Irene's nostalgic musings as she looks through a box of old photographs upon moving to an assisted care home in her late 90s.
As Irene digs deeper in the box, she finds older and older photos, essentially reliving the adventures and friendships of a lifetime.
While the story is original, Milburn said she drew the inspiration for the character from her own mother, who at the age of 96 was living alone and fairly independently in Sedona, Az., and had to be convinced by her children to move into senior housing.
The new novel is set half in Wisconsin, half in Wyoming, where Milburn has spent a significant amount of time.
While this book is her first published novel, Milburn has been writing her whole life, with many short stories, historical compilations and children's books under her belt.
Milburn has also been a prominent figure in Watertown's literary scene, having founded her first local writing group in 1995. Over the decades since, she has collaborated with and encouraged generations of young and older writers.
Her first completed book was not a novel, but rather a tribute to her late husband, who died in 1990, leaving her a widow with three children, ages 5, 8, and 10. Not long after, her house burned down.
“I realized then, life is vulnerable,” the author said. “I decided if I was ever going to do this, I needed to do it now.”
For that first, non-commercial, book, “Stand Tall,” Milburn reached out to friends, family members and acquaintances of her late husband, seeking letters, journal entries, and other memories which she compiled into a single volume that spoke to all different aspects of his life.
Milburn also had a hand in publishing the poetry of her sister, Kristine Grimsrud, who died in a plane crash at the age of 26.
Although she always loved writing, Milburn credits The Watertown Daily Times for giving her the boost she needed to publish her own work.
Former editor Tom Schultz approached Milburn in 2010 to ask if she'd be interested in serializing some of her stories through a Newspapers in Education initiative. Milburn agreed and soon her stories for children were appearing not only in the Daily Times but in newspapers across the United States and beyond.
She later published some of the stories she had written in serial form for newspapers as stand-alone books for children, gaining a following in the local area.
“Walking Backwards” is not the only novel Milburn has completed, but it is the first she has published. The other completed novel for adults, which she hopes to publish at some point, draws on her familiarity with middle-school-age students to tell the story of a troubled teen who looks mature but is still a child on the inside.
The publishing world has changed even since Milburn became a published author, with more and more authors working independently rather than through an agent.
Thus, writing a book entails a lot more than just writing talent. It requires a certain business acumen, marketing, and networking skills.
Along the way, Milburn has drawn inspiration from many sources, including a former student of hers from Hartland, Christina Schwarz, who went on to publish a best-selling novel, “Drowning Ruth.”
Milburn's novel came out in September, with the book release party taking place at Watertown's Literatus and Co.
Since then, Milburn has been doing book talks at senior centers and libraries.
Her next talk is set at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Watertown Senior Center. The public is welcome.
The book is available for purchase locally at Literatus and Co., and there are copies available for checkout at the Watertown Public Library.
