The Christmas Parade of Lights will be on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The Parade starts at First and Main Streets. No chairs are allowed before 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 26th. The Parade goers must stay back at the curb. The Holz Motors Food Drive truck will go through just before the Parade begins.
100 Block North Water facing south
Holz Motors Food Drive
Watertown Police Department
1.Color Guard Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel
2.Presenting Sponsor, State Bank of Reeseville
3. Watertown Fire Department
4. Mayor Emily McFarland and family
5. Jack Frost (Wyatt Winkelman) & Jill Frost (Hannah Maron),sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing
6. Snow Court (Jadin Winkelman)
7. Dare Van & McGruff
8. WTKM Radio
9.Emergency Starting & Towing
10. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow GoKarts
11. Big Bike, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment
12. Watertown Catholic Schools Marching Band
13. Jolly Giants, sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals
14. Watertown Holiday Parade of Homes
15. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
16. Fort Community Credit Union
17.FLOAT – UPS
18. R&L Golf Barn, Ron Maas
19.FLOAT – Watertown Civil Air Patrol
20. FLOAT – Kathleen Wojtas
21. Heritage Country Meats
22. FLOAT – EZ Promotion
23. FLOAT – Watertown Soccer Club
200 BLOCK O'CONNELL facing east
24. Rocket Cycle, sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor
25. Spongy
26. Tow Mater
27. Watertown Blue Revue, sponsored by Spuncast
28.Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages
29. Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club
30.Hot Air Balloon, Remax Realty
31. FLOAT – Helenville Christmas Parade
32. FLOAT – D & Z Crane and Rigging
33. Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair
200 BLOCK NORTH WATER facing south
34. The Marquardt Truck & Trailer
35. The Marquardt Car
36. Heiden Exteriors
37. Eske's Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chicken's Unlimited
38. Watertown Park and Rec
39. Downtown Nutrition
40. Watertown Snowmobile Association
41. Whistles on Wheels, sponsored by Maas Brothers Construction
42. Grinwald Ford
43. FLOAT – Power Sports Company
44. Jimmy Johns
45. FLOAT – Emma Buska-First Weber Realtors
46.Go Riteway
47. FLOAT – Bank of Lake Mills
48. Watertown Cub Scouts Troup II/Pack III
49. FLOAT - Shorewest Realtors, Connie Pugh
50. FLOAT – Phoenix Haven Card & Games
51. FLOAT – Glory Global
52. FLOAT – Hwy 16 Auto
53. FLOAT - Watertown High School Marching Band
54. Hooked on Christmas, Emergency Starting & Towing
55. A to Z Vendors Market
56. Abendroth Hatchery
57. Watertown Parade Committee, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing, Jerry Hepp Excavating &
