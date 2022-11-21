Troop 43
Buy Now

Pictured, back row left to right: Ayden Melchoir, Scott Butzen, Brice Melchoir, Nathaniel Kilps, Jonathan Schrock and Caleb Hauglie. Front row, left to right: Ryan Schlatter, Caleb Domer, Charles Schwartz, Joshua Butzen, Joshua Mitchell and Peter Mitchell.

 Contributed

Scouts from Troop 43 in Watertown participated in several outings this fall.

In October, a group of 12 Scouts took part in an overnight program on board the World War II submarine, USS Cobia, in Manitowoc. The Scouts learned about the war in the pacific and the maritime industry in Manitowoc during the war. Scouts toured the sub and spent the night on sub in the officer’s quarters. In the morning, the Scouts had the opportunity to tour the museum’s maritime exhibits.

Load comments