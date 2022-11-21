Pictured, back row left to right: Ayden Melchoir, Scott Butzen, Brice Melchoir, Nathaniel Kilps, Jonathan Schrock and Caleb Hauglie. Front row, left to right: Ryan Schlatter, Caleb Domer, Charles Schwartz, Joshua Butzen, Joshua Mitchell and Peter Mitchell.
Scouts from Troop 43 in Watertown participated in several outings this fall.
In October, a group of 12 Scouts took part in an overnight program on board the World War II submarine, USS Cobia, in Manitowoc. The Scouts learned about the war in the pacific and the maritime industry in Manitowoc during the war. Scouts toured the sub and spent the night on sub in the officer’s quarters. In the morning, the Scouts had the opportunity to tour the museum’s maritime exhibits.
The last weekend in October, Troop 43 assisted the Octagon House with their annual fall cleanup. The Scouts helped rake leaves and clean up the grounds.
In early November, 10 Scouts from Troop 43 participated in the Potawatomi Council’s Halloween Themed Creep-O-Ree. The Creep-O-Ree is a co-ed event with regional Girl Scout Troops.
Saturday was filled with different Scout activities. Saturday concluded with options to either watch a movie on a big screen or attend a co-ed dance.
Coming up in December, the Troop will be ringing bells at Walmart for the Salvation Army on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. On Dec. 9, the Troop will be collecting food donations during the Holiday Train celebration.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism. The troop meets Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.
