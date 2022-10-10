Pumpkin Palooza will return to downtown Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a full slate of family-friendly activities featuring trick-or-treating, horse-drawn wagon rides and new this year: Living Statues on Main Street presented by the Watertown Players.

Pumpkin Palooza is organized by the Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Public Library, the event line-up includes:

