Watertown's 12th annual Art Walk takes place Monday
All ages are invited to express their creativity by chalking the streets of any sidewalk on Main Street between First and Sixth St.

 Contributed

The Watertown Arts Council and Watertown Unified School District Art Department are teaming up to create the 12th annual Watertown Art Walk.

Chalk The Walk will be from 4 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. All ages are invited to express their creativity by chalking the streets of any sidewalk on Main Street between First and Sixth St. 

