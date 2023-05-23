hot Watertown's 12th annual Art Walk takes place Tuesday, May 30 Daily Times Staff May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now All ages are invited to express their creativity by chalking the streets of any sidewalk on Main Street between First and Sixth St. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watertown Arts Council and Watertown Unified School District Art Department are teaming up to create the 12th annual Watertown Art Walk.Chalk The Walk will be from 4 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. All ages are invited to express their creativity by chalking the streets of any sidewalk on Main Street between First and Sixth St. RULESBring your own chalk pastels, water, paper towels, etc.All chalk must be water-basedDrawings must stay within the sidewalk spaceDo not draw on any buildings, trees, or any other surfaceAll artwork must be appropriate, this is a family eventNo logos or commercial messages without permissionTIPSPastels work better than commercial sidewalk chalk due to the more brilliant colorsBring a brush to sweep your sidewalk from dirtYou are welcome to reproduce famous artworkTo find more information visit Watertown Arts Council's Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Family remembers veterans with flags Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com 14 hrs ago Local News Bentzin Family Town Square greeted with sunny skies, smiles Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 22, 2023 News CLR Fire and Rescue responds to overnight blaze The Daily Times Staff May 19, 2023 Local News Watertown high announces scholarship winners Submitted May 19, 2023 Trending Now Watertown high announces scholarship winners Bentzin Family Town Square greeted with sunny skies, smiles Jefferson High musical receives state acknowledgment Bentzin Family Town Square opens Saturday Two crashes lead to death, serious injury on Dodge County roads Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.