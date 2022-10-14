The Watertown Main Street Program will host its annual Witch’s Brew Bingo on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a new location, Watertown Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.
Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m., with bingo game play starting at 6 p.m. There is no pre-registration required this year and seat location is first come, first served.
Admission is $25 to play 17, 3-card games (cash or check only). Attendees may purchase additional 3-card game packs for $10 more. The Main Street Program will also have bingo daubers for sale for $2 each. A cash bar will be open during the event, and snack food will also be sold onsite by Turner Hall.
Bingo game prizes will feature a variety of quality items, gift certificates and gift baskets generously donated by Watertown merchants. This year’s mystery gifts sponsor is James Gehring of Edward Jones Investments.
The Main Street Program encourages attendees to wear Halloween costumes, with prizes being awarded for best dressed. The event will also feature a 50/50 cash raffle and door prize drawings.
Bingo cards may not be sold in advance. Cards will be sold by cash or check only on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Turner Hall starting at 5 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. For more information, please call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
