Watertown Unified School District to hold 30th Annual Children's Day Community

The Daily Times Staff

Apr 17, 2023

Watertown Unified School District will be holding its 30th Annual Children's Day Community Fair on Saturday from 9 to noon at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive.

This event is free to attend and geared towards families with children ages birth to 8 years-old.

Activities will be sponsored by Watertown Unified School District, local pre-schools, childcare providers and other agencies.

Information on services available for children in the community will be discussed. Activities and snacks will be provided.

For more information please call Watertown Unified School District at 920-262-1460.
