Opening Day for Watertown’s Farmers Market has finally arrived.
The 2023 season of the farmers market, presented by TDS Telecom, will open Tuesday at Riverside Park. The market will run from 7 a.m. until noon, according to a Watertown Main Street Program press release.
More than fifteen vendors will be on-hand for opening day selling fresh produce, garden flowers, hanging baskets, vegetable bedding plants, frozen seafood, kettle corn, homemade jewelry, craft items and more.
The farmers’ market will be open every Tuesday through Oct. 31, with the exception of July 4 and Aug. 8, when the market will be closed for Riverfest set-up. The market is held rain or shine.
Products sold at the market include fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, frozen seafood, popcorn, cheese, sauerkraut, vegetables that are dried, pickled and fermented, worm castings, skincare products, specialty crafts, and more, according to Main Street Program executive director Melissa Lampe.
“We are very much looking forward to the start of the 2023 season of Watertown’s Farmers Market,” Lampe said, in the release. “We are looking forward to beautiful weather and a great number of shoppers at Riverside Park. The market on Tuesday mornings is a very long standing tradition in Watertown and all vendors sincerely appreciate the continued support.”
The Watertown Main Street Program administers the Tuesday farmers’ market and invites local businesses and community groups to promote their organizations by setting up a display at the market. Space is also still available for vegetable and honey producers, crafters and direct marketing sales vendors, according to a media release.
The Tuesday farmers’ market, formerly known as Fair Day, is one of the longest running markets in Wisconsin and began with the sale of horses and cattle in downtown Watertown in the early 1860s, according to the release.
For more information about the Tuesday farmers market, please call the Watertown Main Street Program at 920-342-3623 or visit The Watertown Main Street Program’s website.
