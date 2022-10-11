Watertown High School has announced the Rotary students for October.
The senior students are selected based on leadership, scholastic accomplishments and community service.
The three students named are Abigail Walsh, Benjamin Gifford and James Walker.
Walsh is the daughter of Margie and Jeff. She has been involved with volleyball (captain), 4 years; basketball, 4 years; softball (captain), 4 years; HOSA, 2 years; Spanish honor society (president) 3 years; student council, 4 years; academic decathlon, 1 year; interact (treasurer), 2 years; National Honor Society, 1 year; key club, 3 years.
Walsh enjoys hiking, camping, hanging out with friends and playing Hay Day. She currently works for Banana Republic and plans on studying kinesiology and Spanish in college.
Walker is the son of Kimberly and Shane. He has been involved with Skills USA, 4 years; soccer, 4 years (varsity soccer, 3 years); state urban search and rescue winner, 1 year; basketball, 2 years; science club treasurer, one year; lettered in choir, 1 year; robotics mentor for middle schoolers; 3 years, engineer intern, 2 years; solar car team member, 1 year and volunteered for clubs, sports and church, 4 years.
Walker enjoys theology, economics, designing novel toys and tools and sports. He currently works as an engineering intern at Fisher Barton. He plans on attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology or University of Michigan for Master of Science in Engineering in Electrical Engineering.
Gifford is the son of John and Julie. He has been involved with varsity cross country, 4 years; track (state qualifier and MVP), 3 years; interact, 3 years; National Honor Society, 2 years; Spanish honor society, 2 years; HOSA, 2 years and academic decathlon, 3 years.
Gifford enjoys running, watching movies and spending time with his friends. He plans on getting a degree in biochemistry and studying to become a physician assistant.
