Arsenic and Old Lace
“Arsenic & Old Lace” will be performed this weekend only at The Watertown Players Theater. Pictured is the cast of “Arsenic & Old Lac," from left, back row, Isaac Breitrick, Dr. Todd Huhn, Greg Kutz, Jim Steffl, middle row, Lisa Steffl, Jill Nadeau, and Scott Beerbohm, front row Larry Martinez, Linda Ewert, Joe Blook, and Matt Scheel. Not pictured is Catherine Fouser-Guthrie.

 Contributed

The Watertown Players’ production “Arsenic & Old Lace” will be performed this coming weekend only with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St., Watertown.

Tickets are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.

