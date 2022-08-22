“Arsenic & Old Lace” will be performed this weekend only at The Watertown Players Theater. Pictured is the cast of “Arsenic & Old Lac," from left, back row, Isaac Breitrick, Dr. Todd Huhn, Greg Kutz, Jim Steffl, middle row, Lisa Steffl, Jill Nadeau, and Scott Beerbohm, front row Larry Martinez, Linda Ewert, Joe Blook, and Matt Scheel. Not pictured is Catherine Fouser-Guthrie.
The Watertown Players’ production “Arsenic & Old Lace” will be performed this coming weekend only with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St., Watertown.
Tickets are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
“Arsenic & Old Lace” is a dark comedy centered around the eccentric Brewster family of Brooklyn, New York. Two elderly aunts, Abby and Martha, have a rather unusual self-proclaimed charity that their nephew, Mortimer, just doesn’t seem to understand.
Their other nephew, Jonathan, shows up with his friend, Dr. Einstein, and a competition of sorts develops between the aunts and this rather villainous nephew who bears a striking resemblance to Boris Karloff.
Throw in their third nephew, Teddy (who thinks he’s President Roosevelt), a couple of cops, and an on-again, off-again fiancé and you’ve got the recipe for a show that you will enjoy and remember for a long time to come!
The cast of the show includes Jim Steffl as the announcer, Larry Martinez as the host, Lisa Steffl as Aunt Abby, Matt Scheel as Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney, Dr. Todd Huhn as Teddy, Greg Kutz as Officer Brophy, Jill Nadeau as Aunt Martha, Isaac Breitrick as Mortimer, Catherine Fouser-Guthrie as Elaine,Joe Bloom as Jonathan, Linda Ewert as Dr. Einstein, and Scott Beerbohm as Dr. Witherspoon. Jennie Ortega is director with Jim Steffl serving as technical director and sound effects coordinator.
“Arsenic & Old Lace” was performed as a full stage show by The Watertown Players in 2007 at Turner Hall. The current rendition of the show is being performed as a staged radio show.
“Community theater actors love performing in radio shows because they can concentrate all their talents on voice characterizations with a minimal of rehearsal time,” Ortega explained. “However, just watching people read on a stage can be a little less than exciting for an audience, so I like to change things up a bit by adding costumes and set including one special effect that I think will really amaze everyone in our audience!”
A 50/50 raffle has become a staple when attending a Watertown Players’ production, and this show will be no exception. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the theater before the curtain rises, and one lucky winner will receive half of that performance’s pot.
For further information about The Watertown Players and upcoming theatrical events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
