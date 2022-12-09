The Watertown Players announced an audition date for "Funny Little Thing Called Love" written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Auditions will be held at the theater on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Those wishing to audition must sign up in advance for an audition time slot at: https://signup.com/go/DjLnCHS.
They are also asked to print a copy of the audition form available under the “Director Resources” tab of the website, www.watertownplayers.org, and bring the completed form with them to auditions.
The show is being produced in partnership with Broadway Licensing and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water St. (in the Market), Watertown, on February 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19, 2023. The show is being directed by Lisa Steffl, with Karl Zarling acting as Directing Apprentice and Juanita Edington serving as Producer.
There are roles for several adult women and men, 20 years of age and older. British, French, and Southern accents are required for some characters. Roles have the potential of being combined depending on the abilities and ages of the actors. Rehearsals will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the theater.
For further information about Watertown Players and upcoming productions, please follow Watertown Players Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, or email info@watertownplayers.org.
