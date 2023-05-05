hot Watertown Municipal Band to soon launch another season of concerts in the park The Daily Times Staff May 5, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown Municipal Band will soon be launching another season of summer concerts in the park.Anyone interested in joining the band can join rehearsals at Turner Hall. The first meeting of the band will occur 7 p.m. Tuesday at Turner Hall.Registration to play with the band is available by email at wttnmuniband@gmail.com.Planned concert datesJune 13 — Concert. Rain date: June 15June 27 — Concert with Lebanon in Watertown. Rain date: June 29July 11 — Concert. Rain date: July 13July 12 — Concert in the Lebanon park with Lebanon Band at 7:30 p.m.July 25 –Concert. Rain date: July 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Plein air pastels project brings artists to Jefferson park Pam Chickering Wilson May 3, 2023 Lifestyle Watertown’s Farmers Market opens Tuesday at Riverside Park Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Apr 28, 2023 Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com Apr 27, 2023 Local News In Bloom Daily Times Staff Apr 27, 2023 Trending Now Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Watertown holds third Whiskey and Wine Walk Police called to domestic dispute, standoff Discussion scheduled on 'neighborhood plan' for former Bethesda Lutheran Campus Town of Ashippun celebrates historian Stocks Market Data by TradingView
