Downtown Watertown will be the setting for a new event Saturday, Jan. 28 to highlight more than 30 local businesses and the many building restoration projects that have recently been completed.

The Downtown Open House is being organized by the Watertown Main Street Program. The event will run from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. and will include complementary refreshments (while supplies last) and raffle drawings (no purchase necessary) at multiple downtown locations.

