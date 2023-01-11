Downtown Watertown will be the setting for a new event Saturday, Jan. 28 to highlight more than 30 local businesses and the many building restoration projects that have recently been completed.
The Downtown Open House is being organized by the Watertown Main Street Program. The event will run from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. and will include complementary refreshments (while supplies last) and raffle drawings (no purchase necessary) at multiple downtown locations.
There will also be store specials, product demonstrations, and tours of spaces not typically open to the public. A full listing of the participating businesses and behind the scenes tour locations can be found at watertownmainstreet.org.
“The Main Street Program is excited to present this new event to the community,” said Melissa Lampe, program director. “With the end of January typically being a slower time of year, this will be a great opportunity for people to have a fun, family-friendly day out while learning more about our downtown.”
Lampe said the participating business listing on the Main Street Program website also includes what each business will offer for their in-store special or activity during the Open House. She said the behind-the-scenes tours will include guided visits to the second and third floors of the historic former Schempf Department Store building above 209 E. Main St., and a look back in time at the unaltered third story of 118 W. Main St. Local inns open for tour include the Katherine Holle House Bed & Breakfast at 119 N. Church St., the Victorian-era Belle Maison Airbnb at 205-207 S. Washington St., and the Ernest Inn Airbnb above 11 E. Main St. (the Ernest Inn is only open for viewing between noon-2 p.m.).
In addition, The Watertown Players will offer a special a tour of their theater and costume shop at 210 S. Water St. Please note, these locations may not be handicap accessible.
The Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., will air special videos from past Watertown history presentations while selling bags of popcorn for $1. There will also be a free showing of “Rat Race” at 3 p.m. Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St., will host a “find the gems” in-store scavenger hunt along with a seek-and-find movie quiz for “Rat Race” in conjunction with the theater.
The new 3-D Print Store, 215 E. Main St., will provide 3-D printing demonstrations and Phoenix Haven, 315 E. Main St., will provide demonstrations on how to play Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Embellish, 104 S. Fourth St., will offer make and take greeting cards. In addition, the Watertown Farm Market Kitchen, 410 E. Main St. will be open for kitchen tours with cookies and information on how to start a food service business. Wilder’s Plants & More, 314 E. Madison St. will provide tips on basic plant care at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
Lampe said there will also be wine tastings at both Draeger’s Floral, 616 E. Main St. and The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St.; and Bradow Jewelers, 217 E. Main St. will offer a permanent bracelet event, just to name a few of in-store activities planned for the day.
“In addition to attending the demonstrations and tours, I hope many people will stop in to meet our friendly retailers and service business providers that are participating in the open house,” Lampe said. “There will be treats at many locations, product discounts, as well as the chance to win raffle prizes. Our business and building owners continue to beautify and upgrade their store and office interiors — all these improvements are worth viewing during this event.”
Lampe added that the Downtown Open House also serves as the kick-off to a city-wide scavenger hunt being hosted by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. The scavenger hunt will run from Jan. 28-Feb. 11 and include more than 60 area businesses. Many of the businesses included in the open house are scavenger hunt locations.
For more information on the Downtown Open House, call 920-342-3623, or visit the Main Street Program on Facebook or at its website, watertownmainstreet.org.
