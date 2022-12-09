Indoor pool schedule Watertown indoor pool schedule for the week of Dec. 12 Dec 9, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown indoor pool schedule for the week of Dec. 12Monday: 4-6 p.m., WHS; 6-7 p.m., WAT and 6-8 p.m., lap swim.Tuesday: Closed for WHS swim meet.Wednesday: 4-6 p.m., WHS; 6-9 p.m., individual lessons and 6-8 p.m., lap swim.Thursday: 4-5:45 p.m., WHS; 5:45-7:15 p.m., WAT; 7:15-9 p.m., individual lessons; 7:15-8 p.m., water walking and 8-9 p.m., lap swim.Friday: 8-11 a.m., WHS; no open swim.Saturday: Pool is closed for Christmas Eve.Sunday: Pool is closed for Christmas Day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Former Jefferson man, now of Waterloo charged with child sex assault Clearview looks to international recruiting to fill nursing labor gap FBI joins hunt for man suspected in Lake Mills, Beloit, Janesville robberies Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
