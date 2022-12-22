Four local businesses have been named winners in the fifth annual Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest for the Christmas holiday.
More than 590 votes were cast online between Dec. 1-18. The business that received the most votes and has won first place is Pine Hill Farm Wellness Collective & Market, 200 W. Main St. Winning second place is El Mago, 309 E. Main St.; and winning third place is 2 oh! 2 Salon Suites, 202 E. Main St.
Special recognition is also given to the business that receives the Mayor’s Choice award. Each year, the Mayor of Watertown is invited to select their favorite window. This year, Mayor Emily McFarland chose the storefront window of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique, located at 115 E. Main St.
The winners in the first, second and third place categories each received a Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce gift check valued at $75, $50, and $25 respectively. The winner of the Mayor’s Choice award was presented with a trophy by McFarland. The trophy and gift checks were provided by Watertown Tourism.
“Window Wonderland has become a holiday tradition in Watertown,” said Robin Kaufmann, Watertown Tourism manager. “Who doesn’t enjoy a moment of nostalgia at this time of year? Our business owners keep getting more creative with their displays, and we can’t thank them enough for their dedication to this event.”
Melissa Lampe, director of the Main Street Program said “Having 40 of our downtown businesses participate in this contest was outstanding, and we look forward to the return of Window Wonderland next year.”
Although the contest has ended, storefront decorations will remain place through the end of the year.
Sponsored by Watertown Tourism and the Watertown Main Street Program, Window Wonderland is designed to attract visitors to downtown Watertown by drawing attention to our many unique businesses and the beauty of our Main Street at Christmastime.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.