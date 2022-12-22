Four local businesses have been named winners in the fifth annual Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront decorating contest for the Christmas holiday.

More than 590 votes were cast online between Dec. 1-18. The business that received the most votes and has won first place is Pine Hill Farm Wellness Collective & Market, 200 W. Main St. Winning second place is El Mago, 309 E. Main St.; and winning third place is 2 oh! 2 Salon Suites, 202 E. Main St.

