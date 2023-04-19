The Watertown Historical Society will host a program on Monday on antique market trends with complimentary antique item appraisals. The program will be led by Sam and Owen Stoppleworth of Brothers Antiques, Fond du Lac.
The event will be held in the Community Room of the Watertown Public Library. The presentation starts at 6 p.m., the program is free and open to the public.
Monday’s event will take place on the 90th anniversary of the first formal meeting of the newly-organized Watertown Historical Society. At that meeting on April 24, 1933, held at the former Watertown High School, the first society members were admitted and officers were elected. The guest speaker that evening was Dr. Joseph Schafer, superintendent of the State Historical Society, who assisted Watertown with the establishment of its local society.
At the start of Monday’s meeting, the historical society will share information on the upcoming 84th tour season at the Octagon House Museum, which opens May 6. It will also provide an update on recent changes to displays within the First Kindergarten in America and hold Board of Director elections, according to a media releasee.
Attendees are asked to bring no more than two items for complimentary appraisal. For more information, call 920-248-0616.
