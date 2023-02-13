The cast of Watertown High School’s spring musical “Legally Blonde: The Musical” has been selected and is well into the rehearsal process.
Performances are scheduled for Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m., all in the WHS auditorium.
The cast of Watertown’s “Legally Blonde” includes: Lily Garbelman, Elle Woods; Drew Scheid, Emmett Forrest; Lucy Groeler, Paulette; Robert Stewart, Professor Callahan; Simeon Adrian, Warner Huntington III; Sophie Sullivan, Vivienne Kensington; Mikaylah Fessler, Brooke Wyndham; Kirsten Kwapil, Margo; Lexi Buehler, Serena; Livvy Sorenson, Pilar; Addie Nass, Enid Hoopes; Brady Lessner, Kyle; Caty Kaczmarek, Kate; Cole Peterson, Aaron Schultz, TV Reporter, Elle’s Dad; Emmaleigh Rein, Whitney, Elle’s Mom; Josh Mitchell, Dewey, Admissions Team; Eva Wickboldt, Judge; Jack Sullivan, Fraternity Chad, Brighton Avery Hullston; Teagan McGuire, Winthrop; Tahlia Koehler, D.A. Joyce Riley; and Justine Acker, Store Manager.
Ensemble includes: Logan Buehler, Bianca Castro, Titan Henderson, Beth Jandt, Karis Johnson, Olesya Kazina, Aubrey Keddington, Braydon Martino, Ava Otto, Laura Thielke, Angela Tietz, Hailey White, and Cooper Wood.
The pit orchestra consists of Ava-Lynn Clyde, Addison Schuch, Lillian Walrath, Isaac Zelinski, violin; Zia Emmerich, cello; Chad Adrian, Rylee Bilgrien, Samantha Hernandez, Markus Wackett, trumpet; Collin Fields, trombone; Emma Harper, flute — reed 1; Ash Moreno, flute — reed 2; Nick Tracy, soprano sax — reed 2; Tristan Maxwell, soprano/alto/tenor sax — reed 1; Simon Steffanus, bari sax — reed 2; Olivia Wrolstad, piano 2; Mrs. Syvrud, guitar; Aveline Jacob, percussion; and Aidan Lee, drum set.
The production is led by Ryan Moldenhauer, Director/Producer/Choreographer; Penny Buska, vocal director; Sarah Hafenstein, pit orchestra director; Chad Martin, assistant pit director; Beth Mueller, choreographer; Harry Buska, set construction; Laurie Klecker, set and prop painter; Reid LaDew, production assistant and sound engineer; Scot Meyer, lighting designer; Jan Duffy, costume supervisor; and Sue Weihert, pianist).
Reserved tickets for “Legally Blonde” are available for purchase online. Please visit goslingmusic.org to access the link for the online box office. Adult tickets are $15, while student and senior citizen tickets are $12.
