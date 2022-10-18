Watertown High School Student Rotary, INTERACT, will once again be holding its annual Rake Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Rake Fest is held in conjunction with the National Make a Difference Day event. Make a Difference Day, which is officially held Oct. 23, is America’s largest national day of community service, involving millions of people across the nation volunteering to improve the lives of others.
Students will travel throughout the city raking the lawns of those senior residents who register to take advantage of this service. This will be Rake Fest’s 28th year.
According to Watertown High School history teacher and INTERACT advisor Chris Kemp, “We traditionally have over 100 students, teachers, and community members who volunteer to provide this service to those in our community who need help getting the leaves off their lawns before winter. Typically we rake over 70 lawns and this year we’d like to do even more. Our school is full of compassionate and conscientious young people and events like this give them a chance to show how really special they are.”
Due to safety and time concerns, all addresses to be raked must fall within Watertown city limits. To register to have a lawn raked, call the high school student services office as soon as possible at 920-262-7550. Space is limited and lawns will be raked on a first come, first served basis.
