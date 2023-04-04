hot Watertown High School students advance to State Teen Art Mentorship Program show next fall Apr 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown High School recently hosted the first ever Watertown Regional of the State Teen Art Mentorship Program, according to art teacher Dave Pawl. Four area schools were represented including Jefferson High School, Marshall High School, Waterloo High School and Watertown High School.WHS art students Molly Kwapil, Gaia Waite Wollenburg, Asha Kratzer, and Ryley Wolfe were chosen to advance.An artist judge selected 8 works from 44 entries to advance to the State STAMP show in Madison next fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art School Systems Education Politics University Law Advertising Literature Job Market Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com 1 hr ago Local News Scrambling for eggs Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 3, 2023 Local News Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Trending Now Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Stocks Market Data by TradingView
