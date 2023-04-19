Watertown High School inducts 44 students into the National Honor Society

Watertown High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was held on Monday. Forty-four students were inducted into the school’s chapter.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character, according to a media release.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Some of these projects include community clean up, assisting with Feed America, fundraising to support opportunities to give back, supporting a local shelter, and connecting with a local nursing home.
NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
