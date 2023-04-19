Watertown High School inducts 44 students into the National Honor Society
Watertown High School's induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was held on Monday, 44 students were inducted. 

Watertown High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was held on Monday. Forty-four students were inducted into the school’s chapter.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character, according to a media release. 

