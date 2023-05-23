Pictured top row, left to right: Beth Peterson Beckett, Steve Chivers, Lon Kramer, Bob Lippert, John Grinwald, and Dan Bartz. Second row, top left to right: Judy Kron Smith, Pat Luchsinger, Kathy Rusch Daase, Joan Ruehlow Kreuziger, Barb Golper Manestar, Becky Brink Stiemke, and Deb Strauss Archambeau. Third row, top left to right: Bobbi Schauer Schilberg, Shirley Fredrick Alba, Mary Jacobs Eisfeldt, Barb Schmeichel Bentz, Linda Ehster Reason, Ann Burbach, Jim Ebert, and Steve Fehrman. First row, left to right: Pat Chandler Morgan, Linda Hain Ihlenfeld, Paul Fink, and Benny Alba. Kneeling front row: Dennis Berg, and Principal Josh Kerr
More than 20 classmates of the Watertown High School Class of 1972 attended an alumni tour of the Watertown High School.
The 26 classmates had never been in the new school because they graduated from the high school on South Eight Street, according to Dennis Berg, an alumni and organizer of the event. Pat Chandler Morgan helped Berg organize the details of the tour to make it happen.
"The tour was filled with much emotion and lots of very exciting moments for the alumni, as we walked through the halls of the school," Berg wrote to the Daily Times Staff. "Students gave us a very warm welcome and held up homemade posters while the school band performed marching tunes for us as we entered the school."
The group of classmates went after their tour to enjoy a pizza bar luncheon at Bigg's Bar & Grill.
The conversations among the classmates were filled with memories of days gone by, as well as the tour which they had just enjoyed, Berg says.
