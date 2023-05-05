hot Watertown High School Advanced Photography students photograph bobas for Fuelify The Daily Times Staff May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Robert Stewart and Madelyn Magsamen taking photos of a boba drink. Contributed Buy Now Left to right: Loijin Elkassas, Carmen Barta, Vicki Higgins, and Tabitha Wilken taking photos of the boba drink. Contributed Buy Now Gavin Stivarius’ copy Contributed Buy Now Robert Stewart’s copy Contributed Buy Now Olesya Kazina’s copy Contributed Buy Now Isis Henderson’s copy Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watertown High School Advanced Photography students paired up with Fuelify, 114 N. Water St., Watertown.The owners of the boba shop made students boba drinks of different flavors and in exchange the students with help of Jana Strobel, teacher, photographed the shop’s products for use in its marketing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 3, 2023 Local News Plein air pastels project brings artists to Jefferson park Pam Chickering Wilson May 3, 2023 Lifestyle Watertown’s Farmers Market opens Tuesday at Riverside Park Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Apr 28, 2023 Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com Apr 27, 2023 Trending Now Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Watertown holds third Whiskey and Wine Walk Police called to domestic dispute, standoff Discussion scheduled on 'neighborhood plan' for former Bethesda Lutheran Campus Town of Ashippun celebrates historian Stocks Market Data by TradingView
