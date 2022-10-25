The Watertown Main Street Program is hosting a variety of Halloween activities this weekend.
Pumpkin Palooza takes place downtown Saturday. Pumpkin Palooza will return to downtown Watertown this Saturday with a full slate of family-friendly activities featuring trick-or-treating, horse-drawn wagon rides and new this year, Living Statues on Main Street presented by the Watertown Players.
The event line-up includes seasonal store specials at select downtown businesses, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., library bread sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., spooky Story Time at the Library, 11 a.m., Living Statues on Main Street presented by the Watertown Players, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumed actors will be stationed along Main Street, primarily west of the bridge, and will come alive to introduce their character and engage with children.
Pumpkin Palooza is organized by the Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Public Library and sponsored by Bank First.
Other events Saturday include:
Main Street Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses, 1-3 p.m.
City-Wide Trick-or-Treating, 4-7 p.m.
Children will have the opportunity to have their faces painted or glitter tattoos applied by artists from Painted Faces who will be set up at 315 E. Main St. starting at 11 a.m.
The library pumpkins will be lit at 6 p.m. Community members are also invited to contribute a pre-carved pumpkin for display at the library by 11 a.m. on Saturday.
From 6 to 8 p.m. is the annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Watertown Moose Lodge.
Teenagers are invited to carve pumpkins at the library on Friday evening, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m. for display on the library’s front steps.
A full list of Main Street Trick-or-Treat participating businesses and organizations is available for download on the Main Street Program’s Facebook page or website at watertownmainstreet.org.
