The upcoming meeting of the Watertown Euterpe Music Club will take place Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Marquardt Village – The Grove, located at 1045 Hill St., Watertown.
Featured musician is classical guitarist, Louis Cucunato from Milwaukee.
The public is cordially invited to attend the concert. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship fund.
The program will open with selections from Matteo Carassi’s “25 Etudes, Opus 60, followed by Villa-Lobos’ “Choro No. 1” and “Danza Brasiliera” by Jorge Morel. The second half of Cucunato’s guitar recital will begin with three pieces by composer, Hirokazu Sato: “A Simple Song”, “Cherry Blossoms”, and an arrangement of Elgar’s “Salut d’amour." Next on the program is “Julia Florida” by Mangore. The recital will conclude with works by Leo Brouwer: “Two Popular Cuban Themes for Guitar” and movements 13, 18, and 20 of his “”Estudios Sencillos."
Louis Cucunato, classical guitarist, arranger, teacher, and composer; began studying piano at the age of 6 but switched to the guitar around 13.
He studied with Elina Chekan in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Pre-College program and served as a teaching assistant at the UW-Milwaukee Suzuki Pre-College Workshop in 2009. He received his B.F.A. from UW-Milwaukee in Classical Guitar Performance cum laude under the guidance of Rene Izquierdo.
He received his Master’s Degree and Performer Diploma from Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music, having studied under the maestro Ernesto Bitetti. During his time at IU, he taught elective guitar as an associate instructor for three years. In 2017, Louis composed a piece for 12 guitars that was debuted by the Indiana University Guitar Ensemble titled “Homage to Enrique Granados,” and in 2018, he composed a piece for two guitars which was played for a doctoral student’s recital at Indiana University.
In March 2019, Louis' piece for solo guitar, "Arabesque," was chosen as a semi-finalist for the first annual Leo Brouwer International Solo Guitar Composition Competition in Buffalo, New York, as part of the "Brouwer in Buffalo" Guitar Festival. Now, he resides in Milwaukee, teaching, performing locally, and serving as the Vice President of the Board of Musica Oramus - Catholic Conservatory, in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
