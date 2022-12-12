Watertown Elks provide free Christmas dinners on Christmas Day Dec 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watertown Elks will be providing free Christmas dinners for the needy and the elderly community members on Christmas Day. Dinners may be delivered, picked up or dine in.Those who would like to receive a free meal should call the Elks Lodge at 920-261-5473. Please provide your name, address, phone number and number of meals.Curbside pick of take-home meals is also available from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at the Madison Street entrance to the Elks.Please call 920-261-5473 to reserve your take home meal. Please provide your name, phone number, the number of meals and preferred time for pickup.Dine-In at the Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St., is from noon—1 p.m.A limited number of meals will be available—first call, first serve. All meals must be reserved no later than Thursday, Dec. 22.It isn’t necessary to be a member of the Elks Lodge to receive a free meal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning Former Jefferson man, now of Waterloo charged with child sex assault Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses New Watertown restaurateur has Mexican experience, but will present Italian Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.