The Watertown Concert Series will present the second concert of this season. All That Jazz Big Band will present a matinee concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Watertown High School Auditorium.
Attendance is by membership in the Watertown Concert Series, memberships may be purchased at the door. Fees are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $135 for family memberships.
The 20 piece All That Jazz Big Band was founded in 1985 by Bruce Johnson as a rehearsal band in his Middleton basement.
All That Jazz Big Band is a regular feature at the Madison Art Fair on the Square and other area Community Concert Series, was a hit at Tunes at the Monona Terrace and for the Badger Catholic Swing Dances. It has opened a show for Rockapella, and has presented concerts at the Stoughton Opera House, Al Ringling Theatre, and the Monroe Performing Arts Center. All That Jazz gained national exposure on the CBS Early Show in a remote broadcast from the Monona Terrace. They have also performed for many festivals, concerts in the park series, weddings, conventions, anniversaries, and other area celebrations over the past 30 years.
Under current director Paul Heinecke, All That Jazz is also dedicated to an outreach program for the “next generation” of Jazz musicians, and has performed with and for high school and middle school students in Baraboo, Delavan, Evansville, Madison, Mazomanie, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg, Spring Green, Verona, Waunakee and Wisconsin Dells.
Three additional series performances will be the “Travis Anderson Trio” on February 8, “Backtrack Vocals” on April 4 and “How Sweet It Is” a tribute to James Taylor on May 24.
For additional information contact: Mitch Ruesink (920) 262-1914 or John Ebert (920) 262-2276.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.