The Watertown Concert Series will present the second concert of this season. All That Jazz Big Band will present a matinee concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Watertown High School Auditorium.

Attendance is by membership in the Watertown Concert Series, memberships may be purchased at the door. Fees are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $135 for family memberships.

