The Watertown Coordinated Care Group Community Resource Fair will take place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.in the south parking lot of the YMCA at 415 S. eighth St., Watertown. The fair will have representatives of public and private non-profit organizations that provide support to families in the Watertown area. They will be available to provide information about the resources available to assist with all sorts of needs for families in the Watertown area. All are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Watertown Coordinated Care Group is a recently formed group of public and private non-profit organizations that coordinate care for and aid families in need throughout the Watertown area. Their goals are to increase the visibility of family support opportunities and coordinate those efforts throughout the area. Watertown Family Connections has gathered the group to share information through meetings and events like the Community Resource Fair. Watertown Family Connections is located in the Watertown Public Library in the Talk Read Play Center of the library and is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

