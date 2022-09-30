The Watertown Coordinated Care Group Community Resource Fair will take place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.in the south parking lot of the YMCA at 415 S. eighth St., Watertown. The fair will have representatives of public and private non-profit organizations that provide support to families in the Watertown area. They will be available to provide information about the resources available to assist with all sorts of needs for families in the Watertown area. All are invited and encouraged to attend.
The Watertown Coordinated Care Group is a recently formed group of public and private non-profit organizations that coordinate care for and aid families in need throughout the Watertown area. Their goals are to increase the visibility of family support opportunities and coordinate those efforts throughout the area. Watertown Family Connections has gathered the group to share information through meetings and events like the Community Resource Fair. Watertown Family Connections is located in the Watertown Public Library in the Talk Read Play Center of the library and is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The group has representatives of many different organizations signed up to provide information to families on all kinds of support available to families. Representatives of city departments will be there, including Watertown Public Health and Fire Department. Additionally, the Watertown Family Connection, Headstart of Jefferson County, the Bread Basket, Mary’s Room with Shared Mission Group, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Madison College, 4C, Jefferson County Literacy Council, and many other family support agencies will be represented at the Fair. CAC will also be there providing COVID vaccines so come by to take advantage of this opportunity.
More information about the agencies that will be represented and about the Community Resource Fair can be obtained from Allison Navin, resource network coordinator, Watertown Family Connections, 920-342-7977, allison@watertownfamilycenter.com or Amy Hanson, president, Community Support Center, Inc., breadbasketwttn@gmail.com.
