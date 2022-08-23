Four Watertown quilters have been selected to compete in the 2022 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest, which will be displayed for the more than 20,000 visitors to the annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison next month.
Chris Lynn Kirsch and her quilts “Bugs in Bloom” and “Oak Leaf and Swirl” will vie for a top spot in the Quilt Contest. Kirsch has been quilting for 35 years after her sister-in-law talked her into taking a class — though her sister-in-law never finished her first quilt.
Julie Mattila and her quilt “Barnyard Fun” will also compete in the Quilt Contest. She has been quilting for just over four years. “My best friend mentioned I may like quilting after I recovered from breast cancer as something for me to do as I could not crochet or knit anymore,” said Mattila. “She and my mother-in-law taught me a lot of what I know.”
Wendy L Roberts and her quilt “Oz” are also included in the Quilt Contest. She has been quilting for five years after purchasing a kit from Nancy’s Notions.
Lori Schloesser and her quilt “Bzzz” will also vie for a top prize in the Quilt Contest. She has been quilting for 38 years since she first completed a quilt guild challenge.
Quilts accepted in the Quilt Contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each category, and one quilt is awarded as “Best of Show.” One quilt is also selected to receive the Viewers' Choice award by those who attend the event.
For the first time in three years, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as an in-person event, welcoming quilt lovers from across Wisconsin and throughout the United States to join together and celebrate the art of quilting. It will be held Sept. 8-10.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show’s main attraction is the 10-category juried and judged Quilt Contest exhibit, showcasing the incredible talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to innovative pictorial quilts.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show also includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project — Quilt to Give — in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.
Kirsch will present a Sit & Sew workshop titled “Creating Curves” during the event.
Visit quiltshow.com for advance registration and full event details now.
Event organizers will continue to monitor updates from health officials regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and will share the latest information about their protocols at quiltshow.com.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.
