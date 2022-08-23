Four Watertown quilters have been selected to compete in the 2022 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest, which will be displayed for the more than 20,000 visitors to the annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison next month.

Chris Lynn Kirsch and her quilts “Bugs in Bloom” and “Oak Leaf and Swirl” will vie for a top spot in the Quilt Contest. Kirsch has been quilting for 35 years after her sister-in-law talked her into taking a class — though her sister-in-law never finished her first quilt.

