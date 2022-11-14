Join the Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce as they present the 9th Annual Women’s Only Weekend Friday through Sunday. This special event is designed with women only in mind to shop, dine and experience the shops and businesses that Watertown has to offer.
Highlights for this year’s event include savings and specials at participating businesses, early registration for swag bag pick-up, shopping with Ladies’ Loot, purchasing tickets for a chance to win a variety of beautiful prize baskets, and the new WOW Cocktail Crawl set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5-9 p.m.
Swag bags may be reserved for $5 each at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the chamber office, 519 E. Main St. Swag bags contain coupons and goodies donated by WOW participating retailers as well as $10 in Ladies Loot, which is free spending money.
New this year, the swag bags will contain a special “shop local” canvas tote provided by the Main Street Program. Only 350 swag bags are available and are anticipated to sell out.
The WOW raffle baskets will be on display this year at Draeger’s Floral, 616 E. Main St., from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Nov. 18-19), and on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.- noon.
The weekend’s festivities begin Friday morning with swag bag pick-up starting at 9 a.m. at the chamber. Swag bags will be available for pick-up at the chamber until 5 p.m., and then from 5:30-7 p.m. at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St.
Women are encouraged to begin shopping as soon as they pick up their swag bags on Friday and to note special shopping and wellness events taking place at participating salons on Friday evening. In addition, select businesses will remain open on Friday until 7 p.m. or later.
Saturday’s festivities include more shopping and dining using Ladies Loot, with merchants offering exclusive discounts, specials, and give-a-ways throughout the weekend. Wine sampling will be available at both Draeger’s Floral and The Chic Boutique. The Watertown Elks Lodge will host the Doe’s Revenge Craft/Small Business Fair at the Elks Lodge from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
At 1 p.m., Set Apart Art Studio will host a holiday craft event where women are invited to make a festive wood round door decoration. The craft event will take place at the Watertown History Center, 919 Charles St. (next to the Octagon House Museum). Registration is $40 per person at watertownmainstreet.org. Light refreshments will be provided.
The new WOW Cocktail Crawl will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the following bars/restaurants: Amado Jr.’s, Bismarck’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Don’s Corner Pub, Elias Inn Supper Club, Local Waters, and Uptown Bar. There is no upfront cost to attend, but each bar will offer a special WOW-themed cocktail for purchase.
Attendees who make a food or drink purchase at four of the six participating locations may be entered into a drawing to win one of three $100 WOW Shopping Sprees. Passports for the event can be found in the WOW swag bags or at each location that evening. Both men and women may participate. Must be 21 or older.
The weekend concludes with the Turner Hall Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
For event details, call the Main Street Program at (920) 342-3623, search Women’s Only Weekend on Facebook or visit watertownmainstreet.org.
