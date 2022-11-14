Join the Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce as they present the 9th Annual Women’s Only Weekend Friday through Sunday. This special event is designed with women only in mind to shop, dine and experience the shops and businesses that Watertown has to offer.

Highlights for this year’s event include savings and specials at participating businesses, early registration for swag bag pick-up, shopping with Ladies’ Loot, purchasing tickets for a chance to win a variety of beautiful prize baskets, and the new WOW Cocktail Crawl set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5-9 p.m.

