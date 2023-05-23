The Watertown AAUW recently held its annual Woman of Merit Celebration and Scholarship Awards Ceremony at the Elks Club.
The 2023 honorees, Harriet Daley and Erika Schubert, were introduced by Chris Maas, Co-Chair of the Woman of Merit Committee. Friends Sharon Tilton and Linda Maas told of Harriet’s life of service. Nominators Loree Walker and Kendall Bocher presented the story of Erika’s contributions to her community and career.
Harriet had a career in teaching. She opened the Hansel and Gretel Preschool Center in Oconomowoc and ran it for 31 years. As a member of the Waukesha County Homemakers for over 50 years, Harriet volunteers to read books each month at Waukesha County Head Start and participates in efforts to donate books to the 3 and 4-year old children.
An active participant in the Elks Association, Harriet was president of the Elks Auxiliary for two terms, was named 2010-2011 Watertown Elks “Lady of the Year,” and the 2014-2015 Wisconsin Elks Association “Lady of the Year.” Harriet is an accomplished knitter and crocheter who uses her talents to provide for others. She donates more that 200 baby sweaters a year to charities. She also knits lap robes for veterans and baby blankets for new mothers in need.
Through her church, Harriet drives for Meals on Wheels one full week every three months and volunteers for the Personal Essentials Pantry that provides personal items for those in need.
As a member of AAUW, Harriet has coordinated the Christmas Family Collection for years. Members donate funds for her to shop for gifts for needy families. A few members help her with wrapping and delivery so young children and their families can have a merry Christmas.
Erika Schubert is a young entrepreneur who even before graduation from high school was well on her way to owning her own business. She started working at PJ’s Pizza when she was 14. At age 16 she learned that the business was to be sold. With the help of her parents she bought the business in 1999 and then at age 18 began paying them back to become full owner and manager.
Erika has worked hard in a challenging industry and economy to ensure her customers and employees have the best experience. Under her leadership, PJ’s Pizza received the Best of Watertown Award in three categories for best sandwich, lunch, and pizza.
Dennis Daley, who nominated his wife Harriet for the award, praised her efforts to help others. He and her friends Sharon Tilton and Linda Maas presented her with an engraved vase and flowers.
Scholarship honorees included Amara Denault and Asha Kratzer who received $750 Tech/Art/Culinary Arts Scholarships, and Abigail Walsh, who received a $1750 Baccalaureate Scholarship. Scholarship Chair, Kitty Stueber introduced the recipients and each shared her goals and future plans.
Amara Denault has been described by teachers writing recommendations as caring, hardworking, and thorough. She has been involved in extracurricular activities such as volleyball (4 years), club volleyball, and softball (2 years).
She participated in Rake Fest and Brat Fry to support local efforts for the community. Amara is planning to head to WCTC for certification as a Paramedic/Firefighter. She developed an interest in this field during her junior year while taking a healthcare observation class.
Asha Kratzer life goal is to live in a larger city and be an aspiring artist surrounded by inspiring people and artwork. She has been active in Student Council and the Anime, Art, Ecology and Interact Clubs.The National Art Honor Society elected Asha Secretary as a junior and Vice-President as a senior. She was a member of the Visual Arts Classic team that won multiple first place medals at state in the digital art category. Asha is planning to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago or the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree.
Abigail Walsh has had four successful years of academic work at WHS and participated in Volleyball (4 years), Basketball (4 years), Softball (3 years), Student Council, National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society. She has held leadership positions in many as well. One of her evaluators described Abigail as a student with extraordinary intellect, compassion and dedication. Abigail will head to UW-Madison for degrees in Kinesiology and Spanish.
Woman of Merit awards have been given annually to one or more outstanding women in the Watertown area who have given back to the community since 1983, according to a media release.
Hosts for the evening were the Woman of Merit Committee comprised of Chris Maas, Sue Putra, Pat Ludwig, Karen Homb, and Barbara Phelps and the Scholarship Committee comprised of Kitty Stueber, SuePutra, Cindy Gremmels, Carleen Schloemer, and Betsy Bright.
AAUW has been Empowering Women in Watertown since 1925 and the nation since 1881. It is a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. Program meetings are held throughout each year. People interested in joining may contact karen.wzorek0806@gmail.com.
