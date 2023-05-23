The Watertown AAUW recently held its annual Woman of Merit Celebration and Scholarship Awards Ceremony at the Elks Club.

The 2023 honorees, Harriet Daley and Erika Schubert, were introduced by Chris Maas, Co-Chair of the Woman of Merit Committee. Friends Sharon Tilton and Linda Maas told of Harriet’s life of service. Nominators Loree Walker and Kendall Bocher presented the story of Erika’s contributions to her community and career.

