Veterans honored by Watertown Quilters on the Rock
The Daily Times Staff
May 1, 2023

Robert Webster shown with Mary Rollert and his quilt. Contributed

Earl Lueck shown with Mary Rollert and his quilt. Contributed

Jerry Dricken shown with his quilt and Ward Genz and Larry Schultz of American Legion Post #189 Contributed

Korean War Era Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor. Presentation by Mary Rollert, President of Watertown Quilters on the Rock.
